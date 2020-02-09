GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met on Jan 23 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Lunch was excellent, as always. Members appreciate that Ginny Shoemaker and her sister, Sue Laursen, cook for the group every Thursday.
Ginny announced that Lyn Golumbeck fell and cut her head. The injury is not serious. Recording Secretary Phyl Stivers will send her a card so she knows members miss her.
The 50/50 was won by Carol Castelluzzo and Janet McBride.
Candy Callebrese had some literature about an upcoming bus trip.
Janet still has a jar for people to put in nominations for new officers. She will wait one more week before announcing the suggestions.
Members all signed a sympathy card to Millie Krusemark for the loss of her sister.
Dot Archer, who serves as hostess, shared with Phyl Stivers that Janet McBride picks her up and takes her home after each meeting.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary