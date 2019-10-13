GENEVA — Geneva Senior Citizens met on Sept 26 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
A delicious lunch with soup made by Lottie Angelo and much more was enjoyed by all.
Lyn Golumbeck announced that a speaker was scheduled for the Oct. 3 meeting to talk about Medicare.
Bunny Bell said that the Christmas Party will be Dec. 12 at Club 86.
Members were reminded that Mary Hagel will take items to Florida for homeless children, pre-school-aged to fifth grade. They can use clothes or daily care items.
The 50/50 was won by Gerri Hibbard and Mary Hagel.
A boat cruise on the canal to see the fall foliage was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12. Members and non-members may call Phyl at (315) 585-9523 for a reservation. Bunny Bell suggested people bring finger foods to pass. The boat will pick up people at Stivers Seneca Marine, Boodys Hill Road (off Route 96A) at 2 p.m., returning about 4.
Several folks stayed to play cards.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary