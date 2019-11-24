GENEVA — The Senior Citizens of Geneva met on Nov. 7 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Members enjoyed a delicious chicken stew made by President Ginny Shoemaker and the kitchen crew. The meal also included bread pudding.
A moment of silence was held for Janet Newfrock, a former member, who went to be with the Lord. She was 86 years old.
Ginny mentioned get-well wishes for Dorothy Turner and her sister, Gladys Meridith.
Lyn Golumbeck did not have anything to report.
Marie said the Hospital Auxiliary needs volunteers for Ringing the Bells for Salvation Army but she said it was to be done outdoors and we are too old to stand in the cold. We have all done it in the past but stores then allowed ringers to stand inside.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Lou Dumbleton.
Members are making three baskets for the Christmas Party so members can bring in items for the raffles.
Recording Secretary Phyl Stivers was scheduled to take notes on Nov 14 but Mary Taft has agreed to read those notes on Nov. 20, deliver them to Finger Lakes Times and take notes for the meeting on the 20th, while Stivers has a short visit at Rochester General Hospital.
Several people stayed afterward to play euchre.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary