GENEVA — The Geneva Family YMCA is hosting Senior Appreciation Week from Aug. 12 to 16.
Events throughout the week will include a Senior Expo, membership specials, giveaways, plus drawings, a presentation on stress relief and an ice cream social.
On Monday, Aug. 12, Karen Lynch will present “Give Your Stress Away.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the YMCA’s gymnasium, a Senior Expo will feature vendors that provide services and volunteer opportunities for seniors. Some of the vendors include Office for the Aging, Center of Concern, Geneva Housing Authority, Catholic Charities, Habitat for Humanity, Smith Opera House and many more.
The ice cream social will be Friday, Aug. 16 and feature ice cream from Sprinkles Starship’s Ice Cream Truck.
All seniors of the Finger Lakes are encouraged to attend these free events. You need not be a member of the YMCA to attend.
“Our YMCA wants to give back to the greatest generation, they deserve a special week of activities. Seniors should know how much we appreciate all they have done in the past and will do in the future for our community,” said the Geneva Family YMCA’s Executive Director Mary Bakogiannis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.