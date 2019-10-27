The Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth invites seniors to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
To be eligible for the meal at a suggested voluntary contribution of $3, you must be 60 years of age or older, the spouse of someone 60 years of age or older and attending the meal with them, the adult disabled child living with a parent 60 years of age or older and attending the meal with them, or the caretaker/aide for a person 60 years of age or older and they require your assistance to eat the meal. Anyone younger than 60 years of age that does not meet the stated eligibility guidelines must pay full cost for the meal.
The full cost of the meal is $4.26. No eligible senior will be denied a meal based on inability or unwillingness to contribute.
Space is limited, so reserve meals as soon as possible. Reservations are required by the dates/times listed below. Lunch is typically served at noon but differs at some Centers. Ask your Center for specific details.
Thanksgiving Dinner will be served at the Lunch Club 60 Centers on Thursday Nov. 21. To reserve a meal, call the Lunch Club 60 Center you would like to attend no later than noon Friday, Nov. 8.
The menu will include turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, winter squash, cranberry sauce, a roll, pie and 1% milk.
Clyde Center: Brenda at United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde, (315) 359-3119
Newark Center: Nancy at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 301 E. Miller St., Newark, (315) 331-8755
Ontario Center: Vivian at Brown Square Village Apartments, 2100 Brown Square, Ontario, (315) 524-3034
Palmyra Center: Sharon at Village Park and Club Rooms, 149 E. Main St., Palmyra,(315) 597-4015
Sodus Center: Melissa at 47 Maple St., Suite 200, Sodus, (315) 729-1490