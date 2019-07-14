ROCHESTER — Touching Hearts at Home, a Rochester-based senior home companion care company, has expanded its areas of operation to include Ontario, Wayne, Yates, Cayuga and Seneca counties, effective July 1.
“After having successfully served the senior community in Monroe County for the last 12 years and in Onondaga County for the last two years, we are now well-situated to help older adults and provide caregiving jobs in the broader Finger Lakes region”, says Touching Hearts President, Mark McDermott. Last year Touching Hearts was awarded the designation of Provider of Choice and Employer of Choice in this region by Home Care Pulse, an independent survey company specializing in the home care industry.
Touching Hearts has offices in the Rochester, Syracuse and Albany areas.
Touching Hearts provides non-medical companion services such as social engagement, safety oversight, standby hygiene assistance, transportation, meal preparation, homemaker services and shopping. They hire caregivers on a full time and part time basis, targeting individuals with a passion for older adults and have a track record of trustworthiness.
McDermott, who is also chairman of the board of Lifespan of Greater Rochester Inc. and a member of the Greater Rochester Area Partnership for the Elderly (GRAPE) Advocacy Committee, is familiar with the needs of seniors in these counties. “The data are very clear that seniors in these counties are in need of companion services and they are currently greatly underserved,” he said.
Touching Hearts has hired Gary Ross of Canandaigua, an experienced senior companion care executive, to help develop these new markets.
“I have no doubt that the entry of Touching Hearts into the broader Finger Lakes area will benefit both the company and the community,” Ross said. “I have lived in this area for many years. The home companion care needs are huge.”
For more information, visit TouchingHeartsNY.com or call (585) 271-7390.
