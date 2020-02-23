CANANDAIGUA ─ Horizons, a DePaul Senior Living Community, is hosting an Adopt-a-Koala Fundraiser during February.
Seniors are virtually “adopting” two Australian koala bears, Paul and Anwen, who were both affected by the recent wildfires. Adoption fees help to assist with the medical treatment and rehabilitation costs associated with their recovery.
Horizons residents Cynthia Douglas, Nancy Steward, Mary Ellen Meskell, Pearl Osterman, Nancy Herendeen, and Garda Houston participated in “Gordons Coloring Contest,” which was part of the fundraiser.
The winner was determined by a vote of all residents and family members. Anyone who colored a picture was not eligible to cast a vote. Resident Gordon Hill tallied the votes and announced the winner, Margaret Haughton, who received a gift basket created by Gordon’s daughters. Everyone who participated/voted in the contest received homemade cookies so “everyone was a winner,” said Horizons Activities Director Breanne Reith.
Horizons has raised over $160 so far, which is enough to adopt more than two koalas.
“We have decided to donate to plant a tree for every koala we adopt to help support the rehabilitation of not just the koala bears, but their habitat as well,” said Reith. “We also have the opportunity to donate money to help create temporary water stations to assist the dehydrated animals in the burn zones.”
All adoptions/donations will be made directly to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in Australia. Donations will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 by Horizons’ front desk. For more information, contact Activity Director Breanne Reith at breith@depaul.org.
For more information about Horizons, contact Administrator Tina Hagen at thagen@depaul.org or Marketing Director Pamela Fichtner at pfichtner@depaul.org, by phone at (585) 396-3390 or on Facebook.