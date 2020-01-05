CANANDAIGUA — Horizons residents helped make the holidays brighter for children affected by war, poverty, disaster, famine and disease through Operation Christmas Child.
The DePaul Senior Living Community in Canandaigua filled shoe boxes with toys and hygiene items and sent them off to children in need.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization. Carole Flint assisted with obtaining shoe boxes and organizing a group of residents to help fill each one with notebooks, coloring books, crayons, pencils, pencil sharpeners, Play-Doh, bouncy balls, hair combs, and soap. Each resident also included a personal note in their box to wish the recipient a Merry Christmas.
“We had a great time filling the boxes and I think the residents really enjoyed giving back to the kids,” said Activity Director Breanne Reith.
