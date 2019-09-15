LYONS — The RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program), administered by Wayne County Action Program Inc., will host a free leader training session for its A Matter of Balance program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 3.
Leaders must be at least 55 years old.
The eight-week A Matter of Balance program features low- or no-impact weight-bearing exercises that increase muscular strength and bone density, protect against fractures and prevent falls.
For details or to register, contact Peter Schauf at (315) 665-0131 ext. 281 or peter.schauf@waynecap.org.