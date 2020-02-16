ITHACA — Tompkins County Public Library invites the community to learn more about Alzheimer’s and dementia from 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Tompkins County Public Library’s Digital Lab at 101 E. Green St.
This program, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York staff, will explain the impact of Alzheimer’s; differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia; the stages and risk factors; current research and available treatments for some symptoms; and resources from the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants will come away with an understanding that Alzheimer’s and dementia are not a normal part of aging.
This program is presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Staff.
To learn more, visit alz.org/CRF or call (315) 472-4201 ext. 228 or 1-800-272-3900.
For more information about this or other TCPL Digital Lab programming, contact Tom at tfredette@tcpl.org.