CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County Office for the Aging will present the next session of Matter of Balance, an award-winning evidenced based program designed for adults age 60 or over, starting Jan. 2.
Consider attending a session if:
— you have fallen in the past
— you have restricted activities due to falling concern
— you are active and are interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength
This program is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels in older adults. Certified and dedicated coaches teach one, two-hour class for eight consecutive weeks.
Classes run 10 a.m. to noon at Ontario County Safety Training Building, 2914 County Road 48.
Snacks and refreshments are available.
To register, call OFA Volunteer Coordinator at (585) 396-4046.