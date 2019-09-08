The Ontario County Office for the Aging has launched its Got an Hour? Give it Back Campaign to encourage community members to volunteer to help older adults in their community.
There is an “Aging Boom” in Ontario County which mirrors the national trend. In 1900, life expectancy was 47 years old; today it is 77 for men and 81 for women. One out of every four 65-year-olds will live past age 90, and one out of 10 will live past age 95. According to the census, there are nearly 24,000 adults age 60 or older living in Ontario County, about 22 percent of the county’s total population. By the year 2020 that number will grow to about 32,000 or 29 percent of county population, by 2035 about 39,500 or 33 percent of the county population. That growth means services and systems will have to increase to meet their needs.
Many of our seniors live alone and can no longer prepare meals. They need someone to deliver a hot meal.
The Ontario County Office for the Aging relies on more than 200 volunteers to deliver nutritious meals to homebound seniors in our community. Currently, there is a shortage of volunteers in many of the areas of the county including the towns of Canandaigua, Clifton Springs, Phelps and Geneva. Home delivered meal volunteers can deliver as little as once a week, once a month or be an occasional substitute.
Volunteers also are needed for other programs including providing rides to the doctor, friendly visiting, leading a health promotion class or providing insurance counseling.
For more information about the campaign or to volunteer, contact the Volunteer Coordinator at (585) 396-4046 or email onofa@co.ontario.ny.us.