GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met Sept. 5 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
An excellent lunch was assembled by the kitchen crew. They do such a good job.
Birthday celebrations for July included Mary Lou Dumbleton and Joan Manning.
Speaker Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson was introduced by Jan McBride. He said his family has been in law enforcement for many years. There are 62 sheriffs in New York state. The 911 Center had 165,000 calls in the past year.
Bunny Bell asked about the surcharge for new license plates. Ginny Shoemaker questioned him on the cameras on school buses. He warned members about how identities can be stolen and about fraud calls. The sheriff told members not to share information on phone because it may be a scam. If citizens receive a letter with a number to call from Medicare, do not call that number. His advice is helpful and appreciated.
Members welcomed back Bonnie Thomas. Dan Lorenza was here for the second time and will become a member at his third meeting.
The 50/50 was won by Bonnie and Sue Laursen.
The group also met on Aug. 29.
Egg and olive sandwiches were featured for lunch.
The group entertained three guests: Ruth VanKoughnet, Dan Lorenza and his son, Dan. If they come back, they can become members.
A note from Gladys Meredith, who is at Lyceum Heights, was read aloud, thanking members for the “Thinking of You” card. Phyl Stivers reported that she had talked to Gladys’ sister, Dorothy Turner, who is at Geneva Living Center South, and learned where to write.
Joan Saxton is now back home at Lyceum Heights and is doing quite well after undergoing therapy.
Several people that hadn’t been able to attend in recent weeks were back: Mary Hagel, whose arm is coming along well; Leila Mosley, Bunny Bell and Janice Scarott.
The birthday celebration was postponed a week.
Ginny said Dan Lorenza used to have a bakery in Geneva by Club 86.
The 50/50 was won by Jan McBride and Candy Calabrese.
Several stayed afterward to play euchre.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary