GENEVA — Daniel Joseph Petrizzi, a longtime South Main Street rowhouse resident, will celebrate his 100th birthday May 18.
Born in 1920 in Italy as an American citizen, he was raised in Rye, N.Y. A veteran of World War II, he served from 1942-45 in China, Burma, and India with the 12th Air Service Group, which serviced General Chenault’s Flying Tigers. Petrizzi earned a Bronze Star.
He received degrees from Middlebury College and the Sorbonne in Paris, and was awarded a Fulbright grant to study in France before embarking on a career teaching at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Eisenhower College.
He has been a member of Trinity Church, the Geneva Country Club, and the Geneva Historical Society.
After retirement, he and his wife, Jennie Baroody Petrizzi, traveled to Europe and Canada and have spent their winter months in Lakeland, Fla.