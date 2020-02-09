CANANDAIGUA — Valentine’s Day is a day to cherish loved ones and a day when lost loved ones are sorely missed. In celebration of everlasting love, Quail Summit invites everyone who is in love to join in filling its tree with hearts for Valentines past and present.
Quail Summit’s Tree of Love will be filled with heart-shaped ornaments with the handwritten names of Valentines. Throughout February, all are welcome to create and add an ornament anytime between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 5102 Parrish St. Ext. Ornaments are available at no cost to anyone who would like to acknowledge love for their Valentines.
Wendy Ubbink, Quail Summit Life Enrichment Director said, “The idea for the Tree of Love comes from my heart. Over the years I have witnessed how difficult holidays, especially Valentine’s Day can be when they can no longer be shared with the ones you love.”
Ubbink has worked with older adults for over 20 years and she understands that love is still alive for many years after the loss of a loved one.
“This tree is a way of recognizing that forever love. By placing a heart on the tree, you are saying your love will never be forgotten and will always be on your mind” said Ubbink.
Quail Summit residents Ruth and Charles Bishop recently celebrated 73 years of marriage.
According to Ruth Bishop “I have not known any other life than being in love with Charles; the big secret is to stay healthy to stay together.”
Quail Summit resident Betty Penner said “I think the Tree of Love is a wonderful idea because it reminds people of their love. I think of my husband all the time. We were married almost 70 years and he was a wonderful man.”
Quail Summit resident Charlie Maney is inspired by the Tree of Love and wrote a poem: “To my wife Claire, I loved you then, I love you now, I love you still, I always will.”
The Quail Summit celebration started with a Tree Lighting on Feb 3. The tree lighting featured guest speaker Candace Ryan, MSW Grief Recovery Specialist.
Everyone who is missing a Valentine, thinking of a lost loved one or is just head over heels in love is invited to participate; the Tree of Love is open to all.
For more information, call (585) 396-1010.