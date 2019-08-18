NEWARK — The Wayne County Aging and Youth Senior Dance will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept 6 at ElderONE, 1000 Technology Parkway.
The all-inclusive care center for the elderly will host the “endless summer” themed dance.
The event is being sponsored and supported by Arc Wayne, the Wayne County Action Program and ElderOne, an Affiliate of Rochester Regional Health.
“That’s what it’s all about — making people feel good and motivating people to get up and move,” said avid program attendee Ruth Dumas. She enjoyed every bit of last year’s dance and is looking forward to having a blast with everyone this year, too.
The dance is for seniors ages 55 and up; the cost of the dance is $5 per person. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at (315) 946-5624 by Aug. 23.
For more information about Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth services or volunteer opportunities, call (315) 946-5624, email aging@co.wayne.ny.us or visit https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/ageyouth.
