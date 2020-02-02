WayneCAP (Wayne County Action Program, Inc.) and RSVP (Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) are accepting appointments to have tax returns prepared.
All returns will be prepared for free by IRS trained and certified volunteers at locations across Wayne County including the libraries in Newark, Sodus and Wolcott, or make an appointment to drop off your taxes in Lyons.
Taxes are done by appointment only, including drop-offs.
To book an appointment, call (315) 332-0107.
This program is sponsored by Reliant Bank, Five Star Bank and Lyons National Bank.
For more information, contact RSVP Manager Peter Schauf at (315) 665-0131 ext. 281; peter.schauf@waynecap.org. Additional information can be found at waynecap.org.