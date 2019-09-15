CANANDAIGUA — The SALT Council (Seniors and Lawmen Together) will host programs in the coming months.
• A Hearing Care program will be presented by Megan Glaspie, an audiologist with Finger Lakes Hearing Center at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at Quail Summit, 5102 Parrish St. Ext.
• Identity Theft, Scams and Fraud will be presented by Sgt. Lawrence of the Canandaigua Police Department at 11 a.m. on Oct. 15 at 80 Parrish Street Apartments, 80 Parrish St.
• Winter Weather Safety will be presented by Amanda McDonald, a meteorologist with Channel 10 WHEC, at 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Quail Summit, 5102 Parrish St. Ext.
• Health Care Proxy will be presented by Kay Viggiani, MS, RN, vice chairman, Office for the Aging Advisory Council, at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at Quail Summit, 5102 Parrish St. Ext.
The SALT Council is a coalition of local senior citizens and representatives from the Ontario County Office for the Aging and Sheriff’s Office, the Canandaigua Police Department, Quail Summit and other local agencies that educate the community on senior health and safety issues.
For more information, call the Ontario County Office for the Aging at (585) 396-4040 or (315) 781-1321.