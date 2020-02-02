CANANDAIGUA — The SALT Council (Seniors And Lawmen Together) will host two presentations in the coming weeks.
— “Realities of Funeral Planning,” 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Quail Summit, 5102 Parrish St. Ext. Eric Van Zeilen of Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels will present information.
— Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson will discuss “Knowing When to Retire from Driving” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 at Ferris Hills, One Ferris Hills Drive.
The SALT Council is a committee of local senior citizens and representatives from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, the Canandaigua Police Department, Quail Summit, Touching Hearts and the Ontario County Office for the Aging. The mission is to educate the community on senior health and safety issues.
For more information, contact Ontario County Office for the Aging at (585) 396-4040 or (315) 781-1321.