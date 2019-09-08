GENEVA — Seneca Lake Terrace, 3670 County Road 6, will host several events in recognition of 2019 National Assisted Living Week, themed “A Spark of Creativity.”
• Sunday, Sept. 8: In celebration of National Grandparents Day, grandparents will be honored at a Grandparents Social at 1:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Sept. 8: Arts & Crafts Fair at 1 p.m.
• Monday, Sept. 9: Sip & Paint at 1 p.m.; Music with Jilissa at 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10: Music & Meditation with Barb at 10:30 a.m.; Sing-along with Tom & Diane at 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 11: Remember 9/11 with Historian Walt Gable at 2 p.m.; Ice Cream Social at 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 12: Crafting at 2 p.m.
• Friday, Sept. 13: Sock Hop at 2 p.m.; Resident Art Show with Family at 6 p.m.