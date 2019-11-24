NEWARK — The Senior Citizens Action Council of Wayne County will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 in the Alex Eligh Community Center, 303 East Ave.
The annual elections will be held.
All Wayne County senior citizens are welcome.
WATERLOO — Volunteer drivers are needed to transport seniors to the nutrition program.
GENEVA — The Senior Citizens of Geneva met on Nov. 7 at the Community Center on Carter Road.