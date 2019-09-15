WATERLOO — The Seneca County Senior Center Inc. is raising funds to expand the services that it provides.
The following businesses/organizations have supported the Center so far:
Silver Member: Barrett Marine Inc.
Bronze Member: Downtown Deli, Seneca County Area Shopper, VFW Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, Glove House Inc., Evans Chemetics LP, ITT Corp., South Seneca Community Volunteer Ambulance Corps Inc.
The Center is at 2465 Bonadent Drive, Suite 4.
For more information, call (315) 539-1780 or (315) 539-1620