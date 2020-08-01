CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Office for the Aging still has Senior Farmers Market coupon booklets available.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is intended to give low-income seniors the opportunity to improve their nutritional health by increasing their consumption of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables. Each coupon booklet contains five $4 coupons for a total value of $20. The coupons are valid through Nov. 30 at participating farmers markets.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Office is able to qualify seniors over the phone and the coupones will be mailed to the home.
Coupon booklets are available to eligible seniors on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last. Eligible Ontario County seniors need to be at least 60 years of age, and affirm they are low income based on one or more of the following criteria:
A gross monthly income at or below:
• One-person household $1,968/month
• Two-person household $2,658/month
• Three-person household $3,349/month
or currently receiving or eligible to receive SSI, public assistance, or a Section 8 housing subsidy.
For more information, call (585) 396-4417.