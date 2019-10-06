NEWARK — The Wayne County Department of Aging and Youth hosted its second annual senior dance at Rochester Regional Health’s ElderONE facility.
Seniors ages 55 and older embraced an “Endless Summer” party theme and danced the night away with old friends and new.
“That’s what it’s all about — making people feel good and motivating people to get up and move,” said Ruth Dumas, who has attended both dances.
The dance also was supported the Arc of Wayne and the Wayne County Action Program. These organizations all share the same goal to help local seniors continue to live healthy and fulfilling lives.
