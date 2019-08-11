Garden produces zucchini, cucumbers
GENEVA — On July 25, the Geneva Senior Citizens met at the Community Center on Carter Road.
After yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the group gathered for lunch.
Mary Lou Dumbleton was wished a happy birthday. The group celebrates birthdays every other month.
Candy Calabrese announced that Peter Einset will speak on wills at an upcoming meeting.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Lou and Ginny.
The garden has produced zucchini and cucumbers. Flo Kuney offered to make zucchini bread and casserole for the next meeting, and Millie Krusemark will make bread for the Geneva Woman’s Club.
Some ladies played cards after the meeting.
— Submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary
