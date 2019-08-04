Seniors gather for annual picnic
GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met July 18 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
From 10:30 to 11:30, members participated in a yoga class offered by the county Office of the Aging.
Afterward, members enjoyed the annual picnic. Hot dogs were delicious but the dish to pass buffet was unbelievable. Members are such good cooks.
The picnic drew five guests: Peter Einset, from the yoga class; Sue Wakly and Evie Padington both attended for the second time; Maureen Quigley and Bev Lupresi, both from Phelps.
Candy said she has no speakers scheduled until after the yoga sessions end on Aug. 1.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Hagel and Millie Krusemark.
Flo Kuney was welcomed back; she hasn’t attended in recent weeks.
Bunny Bell expected to be absent on July 25.
Several members stayed to play euchre.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary
DeSales Class of 1969 plans reunion
GENEVA —The DeSales High School Class of 1969 will celebrate its 50th class reunion Aug. 9 and 10.
Events start with a social hour and dinner on Friday, Aug. 9, at the Geneva Country Club.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, there will be a class Mass at 4:30 p.m. at St. Francis DeSales Church, a gathering at the Geneva Welcome Center, followed by music and dancing to Agonal Rhythm at Rylie Js.
