Seniors have chili at short meeting
GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met for a short meeting on Aug. 8 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Members enjoyed chili for lunch.
It was reported that Mary Hagel broke her wrist and arm, so a card will be sent to her. Members are asked to pray that she heals quickly.
Joan Saxton is now in rehab, along with Dorothy Turner.
Treasurer Joan Manning had a Geneva General Hospital flier telling about Marie Bruno and the time she spent there as a volunteer. She will post it on the board for all to see/read.
The 50/50 was won by Millie Krusemark and Flo Kuney.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.