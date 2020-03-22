GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met on March 5 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
The 50/50 was won by Lyn Golumbeck and Janet.
Charlotte Chapin is now at home. Phyl Stivers, the recording secretary, will send her another card to let her know the group is thinking of her.
Flo Kuney brought a flyer telling about a speaker related to hearing. Janet will make a call and set up a date.
William Legg attended as a guest. Members welcomed him and look forward to his coming back and becoming a member after attending three meetings.
Janet spoke about anger. She explained that there are four types of anger: l. self 2. others 3. disappointment 4. constructive anger. Anger is more active when people are hungry, lonely or tired. Symptoms are red face (sometimes red ears). Janet says GATE helps people with anger issues. She suggested if you are angry, write it down or wait and tell your dog. A time out walk may help.
The kitchen help were thanked.
Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary