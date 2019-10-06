GENEVA — On Sept. 19, the Geneva Senior Citizens met at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Lyn Golumbeck scheduled a speaker to share information about Medicare with the group.
Millie said she tried to plan a trip for this year but it will have to be postponed until next year. Phyl Stivers suggesed a boat cruise on the canal to see the fall foliage. The date they chose was Oct. 12. That is a Saturday and a boat will pick up people at Stivers Seneca Marine on Boody Hill Road (off Route 96A) at 2 p.m. and will return about 4 p.m. Many people were interested. To join the cruise, call Phyl at (315) 585-9523 for a reservation. Bunny Bell suggested people take finger foods to pass.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Hagel.
Bunny asked if anyone wanted to go to the Boys and Girls Club dinner at Club 86 on Thursday, Oct 17. A few folks stayed to play euchre.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary