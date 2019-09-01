GENEVA — The Senior Citizens met on Aug. 15 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Members shared goulash for lunch made by Lottie Angelo.
Since Corresponding Secretary Phyl Stivers was at home with relatives visiting from all over the United States, Mary Taft read the previous week’s notes, took them to the Finger Lakes Times and took notes for Phyl to type.
The group said a prayer for Mary Hagel.
The 50/50 was won by Dorothy Archer and Bunny Bell.
The speaker was Peter Einsit, an attorney who spoke about wills and testaments.
