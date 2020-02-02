GENEVA — The Senior Citizens met on Jan. 16 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Lunch included breakfast pizza, pulled pork and salad.
Area seniors are welcome to share a meal and social activities. Stop by any Thursday.
The group held a board meeting to plan the agenda for 2020. Recording Secretary Phyl Stivers was asked to type up the agenda, a current list of names and addresses and more.
Hostess Dot Archer returned, looking good.
Janet McBride asked members to nominate others for officers responsibilities.
Candy Calabrese suggested that sometimes members play board games together.
The 50/50 was won by Candy and Lyn Golumbeck.
Janet will plan activities for each month this year.
Candy will be gathering information for a bus trip.
Staff at the Community Center and fellow Geneva Senior Citizens members can be counted on to be helpful. Someone offered assistance to Phyl Stivers as she was walking in; member Mary Lou Dumbleton assisted her as she was leaving and brushed off her car. Janet McBride offers to bring coffee, etc. The caring and kindnesses are appreciated!
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary