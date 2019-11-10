GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met on Oct. 10 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Members complimented those who made the lunch. It was deemed delicious.
Yoga will resume after the first of the year. They are ready to come hold classes anytime.
Members took a bus trip with lunch on Oct. 24 at Rainbow Cove in Himrod. Ginny Shoemaker provided some details about the trip. Sue Toleson drove the bus and participants saw several Yurts (Mongolean) which are like little tents fully furnished to rent. They were inspired by Genghis Khan. The group stopped in Watkins Glen for ice cream.
The Boys and Girls Club will not be having a craft show this year.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Hagel and Ginny Shoemaker.
Charlotte Chapin went to visit Dorothy Turner at Living Center and reported that she is about the same.
Members held a sale and Bunny Bell bought a fall plate and doll.
A few members stayed to play cards.
On Sunday, we took a boat cruise down the canal and through the locks. It was planned for Saturday but changed to Sunday due to weather. We had a great time and the narrator told us many facts about the canal. The colors are beautiful touring down the canal. We had several guests from the Geneva Woman’s Club and the snacks were so good. Carol Casstelluzzo said she is looking forward to another day on the boat. Several people took pictures and Mary Schoonover wants to include a picture in the Finger Lakes Times.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary