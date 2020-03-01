GENEVA — The Senior Citizens met on Feb. 13 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Members enjoyed a Valentine Party featuring cookies. Lyn Golumbeck had a valentine that she won last year hanging around her neck. Each member was given a handmade felt valentine.
The lunch made by President Ginny Shoemaker and her sister Sue Laursen, was delicious, as usual.
Seniors from the area are welcome to join the group.
Attendance was spotty, because of weather conditions.
Janet McBride spoke about stress.
No one stayed to play cards with snow forecast.
Another delicious lunch was shared Jan. 30.
Jan Cantella joined for the day as a guest. She has participated in YMCA activities and the yoga class at the Community Center’s gym. Members are eager for her to attend three times and become a regular member. There is no charge to join the group. After attending three times, you’re in!
Janet McBride read nominations from the jar.
Lyn Golumbeck has asked to step down as vice president and activities planner. Janet McBride was nominated and voted in to take her place. Ginny Shoemaker thanked Lyn for all the years she spent as vice president and welcomed Janet to the board.
All other officers will remain the same: Ginny Shoemaker, president; Phyl Stivers, secretary; Joan Manning, treasurer.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Lou Dumbleton and Millie Krusemark.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary