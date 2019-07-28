GENEVA — The Geneva Senior Citizens met on July 11 at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Yoga class was led by a representative of the Ontario County Office of the Aging.
Several members misremembered the date of the dish-to-pass luncheon and brought salads, which saved the day for those members who forgot to pack a lunch. Members also made sandwiches from the buffet and all enjoyed the meal.
Hostess Dot Archer was welcomed back.
The annual picnic was scheduled for July 18. The group planned to cook hot dogs after the yoga class and each person was asked to take a cold salad to pass.
In the absence of Treasurer Joan Manning, money was to be given to her at the regular bridge game.
The 50/50 was won by Mary Hagel and Ginnie Shoemaker.
Jan McBride attended for the third time, so she is now a member.
The meeting was adjourned early because the room was needed for another group.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary
