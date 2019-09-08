PENN YAN — The Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging HIICAP (Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance) is gearing up for another Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
The program strives to provide unbiased, free, and accurate information on Medicare, private health insurance, and related health coverage plans. HIICAP helps people with Medicare, their representatives, or persons soon to be eligible for Medicare. The goal is to prepare, educate, and empower Medicare beneficiaries to make health insurance related decisions. HIICAP is a federally funded program from Administration for Community Living, administered by the state Office for the Aging.
During the annual Open Enrollment Period, Medicare beneficiaries can change their Medicare Advantage plan or standalone Prescription Drug plan. During Open Enrollment, beneficiaries are encouraged to reassess their current health and financial situation, how satisfied they are with the plan they currently have, and if that plan will be changing in the upcoming year.
Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging staff will give presentations in Dundee, Penn Yan and Rushville. The presentations are called 2020 Open Enrollment Plan Updates and will focus on changes, updates, and new and discontinued plans. Staff also will discuss any other Medicare updates and changes as they are announced. Aging Services Coordinator, Ashley Tillman, will be available to answer any questions you may have.
It is highly encouraged that individuals attend the presentations before having a one-on-one meeting in the office as those time slots are designated for those who may require more assistance, or who have more in-depth situations.
Reservations are encouraged, as seating can be limited at some locations.
The presentation schedule is as follows:
— 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at St. Mark’s Terrace, 110 Chapel St., Penn Yan
— 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at St. Mark’s Terrace, 36 Millard St. Suite 210, Dundee
— 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Mosaic Health Center (formerly Rushville Health Center), 2 Rubin Drive, Rushville
— 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Yates County Building Auditorium, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan
— 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at Yates County Building Auditorium, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan
— 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Yates County Building Auditorium, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan
— 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Yates County Building Auditorium, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan
— 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at Dundee Library, 32 Water St., Dundee
— 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Penn Yan Public Library 214 Main St., Penn Yan
— 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Our Town Rocks, 12 Main St., Dundee
The 2020 Medicare Reference Guide includes all 2020 plan information and a comparison worksheet with tips and advice. These guides can be mailed to you or you can stop in to pick one up. The guides will start being distributed on Tuesday, Oct. 15. You can call in advance to be added to the mailing list.
Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging HIICAP program provides year-round presentations called Welcome to Medicare. These two-hour presentations focus on the basics of Medicare and are appropriate for anyone starting Medicare within the next 12 months or anyone already on Medicare and looking for a refresher. For a presentation schedule, call the office or check the bi-monthly Grapevine Express newsletter.
The Pro Action Yates Office for the Aging is in Suite 1116 of the Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St. The office can be reached at (315) 536-5515. The Yates Office for the Aging Transportation Program is available to provide rides to the Medicare presentations to anyone age 60 and over. Make requests at least one week in advance of the presentation you wish to attend by calling (315) 536-5517.