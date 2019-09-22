CLYDE — A St. John’s Catholic School reunion was held on Aug. 16 in Clyde.
A Latin Mass, at the 150-year-old St. John the Evangelist Church, was offered at noon. The Rev. David Tedesche was the celebrant with the Rev. Matthew Walter assisting. Former altar boys served and the St. Joseph Resurrection Choir led the hymns and Latin responses.
Following the Mass, a reception was held at the former St. John’s School hall. Approximately 200 guests attended. Classes from 1937-1970 were represented with the exception of 1942, 1948, 1949. The dining hall was decorated in school colors of blue and white. Pictures, memorabilia and a short video were on display. A self-guided tour of the school was offered.
Speakers included Deacon Kiley, Sister Celeste, a former teacher, and Monica Deyo, a former lay teacher.