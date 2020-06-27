LYONS — Only take out nutrition meals are currently available through Wayne County Office for the Aging’s Lunch Club 60 locations. To order a meal, contact the center manager.
Contact information for Lunch Club 60 centers:
Sodus: 47 Maple Ave. Suite 200; Melissa Martinez at (315) 729-1490
Ontario: 2100 Brown Square; Ella Cobb at (315) 524-3034
Clyde: 84 Sodus St.; Brenda Smith at (315) 359-3119
Palmyra: 149 E. Main St.; Sharon Morano at (315) 597-4015
Newark: 301 E. Miller St.; Nancy Welcher at (315) 331-8755