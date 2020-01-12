LYONS — Wayne County Action Program Inc. and Retired & Senior Volunteer Program seeks senior REST companion volunteers to provide respite care.
The project serves caregivers who are caring for seniors 55 years or older with disabilities or health care needs.
RSVP also needs volunteer tax preparers and greeters to interact with tax service recipients.
Volunteer drivers for medical appointments and exercise class leaders are needed year-round.
Info: Peter Schauf at (315) 665-0131 ext. 281 or peter.schauf@waynecap.org or visit waynecap.org.