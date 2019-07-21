GENEVA — On June 27, the Geneva Senior Citizens met at the Community Center on Carter Road.
Yoga class continued from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Sue Wakley and Evie Padington stopped by as guests and are considering becoming members.
Lunch featured pizza and salad.
Hostess Dot Archer had planned to return the following week. Mary Lou Dumbleton did a good job in her place.
Marlyn Stanton said that she would stop to see Dorothy Turner and let members know how she is doing. (She is back at home at Seneca Terrace).
Bunny wished everyone a great Fourth of July.
Ginny read a notice about coupons for area farmers markets.
Mary Lou said the garden is growing well.
Candy Calabrese will schedule events after the yoga is done.
Members planned to have a picnic on July 18. Everyone was asked to take a cold salad to accompany hot dogs.
The 50/50 was won by Lyn Golumbeck and Mary Hagel.
Member Liela Mosley will be 100 years old soon.
Some of the group stayed to play cards after the meeting.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary
