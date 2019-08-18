GENEVA — On Aug. 1, the Geneva Senior Citizens met at the Community Center on Carter Road.
This was the last session with the Gentle Yoga instructor. The past eight weeks were so helpful to the group and members appreciate this program from the Ontario County Office for the Aging. Margaret will begin Gentle Yoga at her studio on Castle Street. Anyone interested can call the Office of the Aging to get more details.
Members then went to the senior rooms for lunch, which included zucchini bread with coconut and a zucchini casserole, both made by Flo Kuney, plus cucumbers also from the group’s garden and other goodies.
Candy asked if members were interested in a trip to Merry-Go-Round Playhouse theater in Auburn. Many said yes so she will check it out.
Once again Mary Hagel will collect items for the homeless who live near her in Florida. Members are asked to take “anything” to an upcoming meeting.
The 50/50 was won by Millie Krusemark and Phyl Stivers.
Member Joan Saxton, fell Wednesday evening and broke her hip. Members are asked to say a prayer for her.
— Respectfully submitted by Phyl Stivers, recording secretary
