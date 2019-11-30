CANANDAIGUA — Ability Partners Foundation recently hosted its 11th annual Bowling to Raise Bucks fundraising tournament at Roseland Bowl.
More than 150 bowlers participated, and more than $17,000 was raised for Ability Partners Foundation in support of programs and services offered through CP Rochester, Happiness House and Rochester Rehabilitation.
The top fundraising team was Valerie’s Angels, and the top individual fundraiser was Nicolette Corpinelli.
Staff awards included The Therabandits for creative team dress, Rochester Rehabilitation for team spirit, and Gutter Humiliation for most creative team name.