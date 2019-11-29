CANANDAIGUA — A program is now available for patients of the Dr. Laurie Sands and Constellation Brands Breast Imaging Center who face transportation challenges when it comes to getting to and from the center for appointments.
Clinical Coordinator Deb Maggio said the program is for all patients of the center, whether they are scheduled for mammograms, bone density screenings, ultrasound exams, biopsies or other exams or procedures. It is offered through a partnership with a local taxi service and funded through the proceeds from a 2017 motorcycle ride coordinated by three local American Legion posts, as well as additional sources.
“Lack of transportation can be a real barrier for a lot of people when it comes to accessing health care, and delays in accessing services such as imaging exams can potentially have adverse effects on their health. This program is designed to bridge the gap so care can be accessed in a timely manner, with optimal results,” said Development Specialist Heather Rickett of the F.F. Thompson Foundation Inc., which oversees the fund.
Maggio said if a patient calls to either cancel or reschedule due to transportation issues, the staff of the breast imaging center lets them know the staff can contact the taxi service to pick them up and return them to their home after their appointment. She noted the only limitation is that the service is not available to those requiring medical transport. In addition, Medicaid patients must follow a process in which they contact the taxi service the center has partnered with three days prior to the appointment so that Medicaid can process the service.
As part of UR Medicine Thompson Health, the breast imaging center is affiliated with and located across the street from F.F. Thompson Hospital, in Suite 103 at 195 Parrish St. For more information on assistance with transportation to and from appointments, call the center at (585) 396-6651.