SAVANNAH — The former Savannah Elementary School at 1604 Grand Ave., has been transformed into Brick Corner Senior Independent Living.
Glenn and Jolene Martin of Clyde purchased the building and began renovating it in December 2017.
The finished facility has 38 apartments and opened in June. Anyone age of 55 years or older and can live independently may rent an apartment.
Meals are included in the rent as well as electric, heat, cable TV, internet, room cleaning, lawn maintenance, and trash. In addition to a security system, the facility employs two night watchmen.
Brick Corner offers a daily activities program. It also has partnered with local organizations such as SOAR and SPAN, the Clyde Library, Savannah Chamber of Commerce, and RTS bus service.