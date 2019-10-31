FARMINGTON — Bridges For Brain Injury’s Wildlife Rockstars program has been selected to receive the Brain Injury Association of New York State “Victory Award.”
The Victory Award is given “in recognition of a remarkable program that contributes significantly to improving the quality of life and care of those living with brain-related injuries and challenges.” The Award is to be presented on Nov. 7 at their Journey of Hope Gala in New York City at the Manhattan Penthouse.
Bridges for Brain Injury, a non-profit organization provides rehabilitative services to adult survivors of brain injury and physical disabilities in the Finger Lakes, Rochester & Southern-Tier regions in NY. The mission of Bridges is to help individuals bridge the gap between surviving from a terrible tragedy or illness to living lives of independence with dignity and hope, by preventing nursing home placement and supporting community living.
Wildlife Rockstars is a wildlife education outreach group run by staff and day-program members. As part of their rehabilitation, members are trained in the handling and care of live native and exotic animals, birds, reptiles and more! They inspire audiences with their knowledge of our animal ambassadors and their personal stories of rebuilding their lives following a tragic accident or injury. The Wildlife Rockstars visit schools, day care centers, youth groups, libraries, nursing homes and community events to share interesting information about their animal ambassadors and encourage environmental and wildlife conservation awareness.
Members also share their personal injury and rehabilitation stories and discuss the importance of brain/head injury safety and prevention practices. While participating in this program, Members work on personal goals such as socialization, organization, communication, memory retention, planning and pre-employment skills.
For more information, visit www.wildliferockstars.com or call (844) 585-9453.