BRISTOL CENTER — A rummage and book sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24 on the Bristol Library lawn at 6750 County Road 32.
The sale will include household goods, toys, furniture, and books to benefit the library.
Individuals from the community can also set up a table of goods for sale by giving a cash donation to the library. Take your own table. No clothing or electronics.
There will be a special “Kid’s Table”, where children can sell or exchange toys.
Hot dogs and soda will be available for lunch.
Set-up starts at 8 a.m. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 25.
This fundraiser event is sponsored by the Bristol Library Volunteer Committee.
For more information, visit www.thebristollibrary.com or call the Bristol Library at (585) 229- 5862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.