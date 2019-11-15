BRISTOL — For the second time in three years, Bristol Mountain plans to be the first ski area in New York state to open for the season.
“We pride ourselves on having one of the most comprehensive snowmaking systems in the state,” declared Mountain Operations Manager Paul Trippi.
“Our snowmaking system covers 100 percent of our terrain and consists of more than 200 snow guns, which enables us to produce large quantities of snow in short periods of time and makes it possible for us to open early and to have long seasons with more consistent snow conditions”.
This year the team of snowmakers from Bristol Mountain has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 “I AM a Snowmaker Award,” an industry award that highlights the hard work, determination and camaraderie of snowmakers, and recognizes how critical they are to the success of their resorts and the ski industry.
“When we are able to open early in the season it really showcases what an incredible team of snowmaking professionals we have at the mountain. It is because of their hard work that we can enjoy these early season turns,” said General Manager Daniel Fuller. Other resorts selected as finalists for the award include Aspen Snowmass, Eaglecrest, Gunstock, Hunter Mountain, Killington and Pats Peak.
Bristol Mountain will be open this weekend — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday, Nov. 15 to 17.
Bristol Mountain has had previous early November , Nov. 9, 1991 and Nov. 11, 2017.