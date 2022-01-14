BUFFALO– U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Takeya Rainey, 45, of Buffalo, NY, who was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Amphetamine, was sentenced to time served and five years’ supervised release by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo. The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution totaling $1,304.89 to Medicare Part D; Medicaid; Fidelis Care and Independent Health.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Violanti, who handled the case, stated that between September 2017 and February 2018, Rainey conspired with co-defendant Dr. James T. Keefe, a New York State licensed physician and a DEA Registrant, and others, to sell Oxycodone, Hydrocodone and Amphetamine. During this time, Rainey began to sell Adderall, prescribed by her physician, to Keefe, until her physician stopped prescribing her the drug. In the summer of 2017, Keefe began to write prescriptions in Rainey’s name, which Rainey filled and then split with Keefe. Keefe told Rainey, “Give me half, and you keep half.” Rainey then gave Keefe the names of her relatives and associates so that Keefe could use the information to write more prescriptions for controlled substances for the two to share. Rainey was issued 19 prescriptions in her own name 44 prescriptions in the names of relatives and associates by Keefe. Some of these relatives and associates had knowledge of the scheme, and willingly participated.
Keefe was convicted and sentenced to serve 60 months in prison.