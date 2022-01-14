Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Sunday night through Monday. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Monday. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle for the upcoming heavy snow. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. &&