WATERLOO — St. Francis-St. Clare Parish along with Our Lady of Peace Parish will hold their Vacation Bible School from July 17-21 at 35 Center St. in Waterloo (former St. Mary’s School).
Ages 3 years old to those entering sixth grade will be able to register for the 9 a.m. to noon program. Families do not have to belong to a faith to register.
This year’s theme is STELLAR “Shine Jesus’ Light." Pam Kane and Kathleen Miller, organizers of the program, explain, “Stellar VBS will reinforce relevant Bible points and immerse kids in new adventures with lessons, games, music, crafts and snacks. Children will instantly feel the love of Jesus for this event created just for them.”
The program is looking for volunteers who will be going into seventh grade and older. Adopt a Camper monetary donations will be graciously accepted. For registration or to volunteer go online to https://vbspro.events/p/sfsc-olp-stellar or call 315-651-4353.