CLYDE — The United Methodist Church in Clyde wants to provide an outlet for the teens in Galen. There are many amazing teens in the area and not enough opportunities to gather for fun.
The church is starting to have a free movie night for teens at the church on Sodus Street each month from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Usually, movies will be the second Saturday of the month, but with Easter it was moved to April 15. The church will provide free pizza, beverage and popcorn for the youths. The first three months will be the "Chronicles of Narnia" series. Teens are asked to call 315-923-3491 the day before so enough pizza will be ordered.
Many times, the church has used the youth, particularly the National Honor Society, for help with church dinners and other activities. Movie nights are a way for the church to say thank you and show its appreciation for that help. All teens are welcome.