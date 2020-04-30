LEAD New York’s 18th class of 28 members has completed the Leadership Fundamentals portion of the training program.
The scheduled, final, in-person seminar in Corning this past week was replaced by a Zoom presentation, and other content will be covered later in the summer.
“This first year of the program focuses on leadership skill development, heightened self-awareness, improved understanding of the food, agriculture and natural resource sectors in New York state, and building a team of aspiring leaders that will support each other on their development journey,” said Larry Van De Valk, executive director of the program.
“In the second year, we turn our attention outward, spending less time on skill development and more time on issues awareness, critical thinking, and developing a global perspective. The current crisis will certainly provide much for us to discuss about food systems, community, and leadership,” he continued.
LEAD New York is a leadership development program for adult professionals in the food, agriculture and natural resource sectors. It consists of seminars, workshops, and field travel experiences both in and out of New York state, including an international study trip. The program focuses on leadership skill development, enhanced self-awareness, civic engagement, a greater understanding of issues facing our food system and rural communities, and cultivating leadership networks. Currently, there are over 500 LEAD New York alumni serving in leadership positions in private business, local, state and federal government positions, not-for-profit organizations, and educational institutions.
For more information, contact Van De Valk, Director at (607) 255-7907 or at ljv4@cornell.edu. Additional information is also available at www.leadny.org.